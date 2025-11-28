Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Should Trade With Los Angeles for Much-Needed Spark

A deal between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks could be the right for both teams heading into 2026.

Scott Conrad

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) with forward Dearica Hamby (5), guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (13), guard Julie Allemand (20) and guard Rae Burrell (12) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) with forward Dearica Hamby (5), guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (13), guard Julie Allemand (20) and guard Rae Burrell (12) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena.

In 2021, the Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship. That was also the first year of four that the Los Angeles Sparks have not made the playoffs.

WNBA legend Candace Parker had played her entire career with the Sparks until 2020. Instead of re-signing with Los Angeles, Parker chose to become a free agent and make a run for the Windy City.

WNBA legend Candace Parker came from the LA Sparks before joining the Chicago Sky. The two teams could become trade partners.
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker, center, is overcome with emotion as she is hugged by her daughter , Lailaa Nicole Williams, left, after the Sky won the WNBA Championship against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.

In her first season with the Sky, the Naperville Central High School (outside of Chicago) graduate made a splash with her name and made history. Though Parker only played two seasons with for the Sky, the Sparks haven't found their footing since.

Just like Chicago, Los Angeles had two lottery picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Whereas the Sky chose Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, the Sparks selected Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

However, Los Angeles is without a first-round pick for the second year in a row. Chicago has missed the WNBA Playoffs for as many seasons.

This makes the two teams perfect trade partners heading into the 2026 WNBA Draft next spring.

A potential trade between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks could reunite forward Dearica Hamby with head coach Tyler Marsh.
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena.

The Sky trade their first-round pick for the Sparks' talent.

While trading the third overall selection of the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics did not pay dividends for Chicago, general manager Jeff Pagliocca may not be shy about pulling off a third trade in as many years on draft night.

The Sparks are filled with talent. Brink and Jackson are still under contract and the Sparks took on Kelsey Plum in a three-team trade involving the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm.

Chicago may not be able to pry Brink or Jackson from Los Angeles. With that being said, the Sky's second-round pick may be enough to snatch forward Dearica Hamby. Though the Sparks don't enter the first-round picture of the 2026 WNBA Draft, an early second-round pick is a solid consolation prize.

The Chicago Sky's early second-round pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft could net them Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks in a trade.
Sep 3, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) dribbles against the Atlanta Dream in the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.

Hambry, 32, is a 10-year veteran in the league. She has averaged more than 17 points per game in the past two seasons for the Sparks. Adding Hamby's experience and leadership to a young roster that features Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso would significantly help Sky head coach Tyler Marsh.

In addition to championship experience, Hambry also played for Marsh during their time together in 2022 when the Aces won the WNBA title.

If the Sky were to lose free agents like Courtney Vandersloot or Ariel Atkins, both of whom have won WNBA championships before, adding Hambry for a second-round pick is a fair swap. Chicago would still have another pick later in the second round.

Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com.

