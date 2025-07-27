Is Angel Reese Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Sky)
Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese missed the team's 38-point loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday with a back injury, and she's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Indiana Fever.
Reese is one of several players on the injury report for the Sky, who will once again be without Ariel Atkins due to a leg injury. Chicago has dropped four games in a row to fall to 7-17 in the 2025 season, and two of those four losses have come by 37 and 38 points.
As a result, many of the best betting sites have set the Sky as massive underdogs at home on Sunday against the Fever. In fact, DraftKings has the Sky set as nine-point dogs, even though Caitlin Clark (groin) won't play in this game for Indiana.
There's no doubt that the Sky need Reese in the lineup if they want to make a push for a playoff spot in the 2025 season. Chicago is on the outside looking in, and it needs Reese's scoring and rebounding to have a fighting chance against a playoff contender like the Fever.
So far this season, Reese is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. It's a positive sign that she's questionable for this game, but the Sky are a tough team to bet on unless Reese is on the floor and playing her usual role on Sunday.
