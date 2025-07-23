Angel Reese Set Another New WNBA Record in First Game After All-Star Break
Angel Reese made more WNBA history on Tuesday night as she collected her 10th consecutive double-double. She is the first player in league history to have multiple streaks of 10 or more double-doubles.
Reese finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds. While she only had 10 or 11 rebounds in each of her four most recent games, her latest double-double streak began with six games where she averaged 17 rebounds a game.
Reese's first double-digit double-double streak came in her rookie season when she did it in 15 consecutive games as part of one of the greatest season-long rebounding performances in WNBA history.
Last season Reese had 446 rebounds and finished just five behind MVP A'ja Wilson. Those were the two highest rebound totals in league history. Reese missed the final six games of the season with a broken hand.