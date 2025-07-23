🚨 Angel Reese Makes HISTORY… Again!



Angel Reese drops her 10th straight double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10+ double-doubles.



She currently has 11 PTS and 10 REB vs. the Lynx 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/wPtVv7XbvU