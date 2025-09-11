Sky HC Shares Angel Reese Injury Update
The Chicago Sky might not have their most lethal weapon as the gear up for the 2025 WNBA season finale. Angel Reese, who has missed the last three games, is highly unlikely to play against the New York Liberty in the season finale.
The two-time WNBA All-star is a game-time decision for Chicago's final outing of the season. Reese was present during shoot arounds in street clothes and did not participate.
The Sky's head coach, Tyler Marsh, opened up about his communication with the 2024 rookie about the injuries and her health.
"Yeah, we speak. I mean, we speak every day," Marsh said. "I think that it's more just making sure that she's checking on her body, seeing how she's feeling day to day. And just kind of keep moving from there. It wasn't miscommunication."
"I think that, again, it was probed off of how she was feeling in the warmups. Kind of happened the same thing going into game one against Vegas. I think the expectation across the board was that she was going to play. But then, obviously, her back pain, just too much to kind of push it in the situation that we're in now. So, it just didn't make sense."
Marsh said that it has been a disappointing season from an injury standpoint for the entire team and he doesn't think it's any different with Reese.
"She wants to be out there. She's a competitor. She wants to fight. She wants to compete. So anytime you're not able to do that at full strength individually or as a team, it's disappointing and it's frustrating," Marsh said.
The Sky's head coach is hoping for the 23-year-old power forward to get better and get back to practice in the offseason and then take care of the real business next season.
Marsh said that the squad's energy is still very high, but they are not immune to going through adversity. Contrary to the public narrative, the team has been pretty connected throughout the season.
Reese was issued her eighth technical foul in an 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun last week. She was suspended for one game. The 2024 WNBA rebounding leader made some controversial comments about her teammates after the game and it led to a half-game suspension from the franchise.
The 2024 No. 7 pick sat out the entire game and missed the last game citing back issues. Many believe Reese has already played her final game for the Sky and is she will likely move to some other team in the offseason.
