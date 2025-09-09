Sky’s Angel Reese May Be Right About Courtney Vandersloot
Courtney Vandersloot is undoubtedly the best player in the history of the Chicago Sky. Maybe not from a talent standpoint, but as a whole? There’s no question.
In total, Vandersloot leads the franchise in total points, assists, steals, field goals, and minutes played. She’s also in the top five in several other categories.
All in all, Vandersloot is a legend and someone who still has something left in the tank. Yet, even with everything she’s accomplished, Angel Reese didn’t think it was a good idea for the Sky to rely on her for the foreseeable future.
Vandersloot’s season came to an end prematurely thanks to a torn ACL just seven games in. But even when she’s healthy, how effective can a 36-year-old who’s at the tail end of their career truly be?
“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age she’s at. I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone, probably a little younger,” Reese said when discussing Vandersloot. “With some experience. Somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”
Vandersloot, just recently, didn’t exactly clap back at her teammate, but she did let her know that she’ll be back in the mix and ready to go when given the call.
“Absolutely,” Vandersloot recently said when asked if she'll return next season. “Contrary to what people say or think, my age is absolutely not a factor. I’m coming back. I’m gonna come back better than ever.”
Ultimately, Vandersloot doesn’t have the final say. This past offseason, she signed a one-year contract with the Sky and is set to become a free agent.
Before the 2026 season gets rolling, Vandersloot will be 37. She’ll also be entering her 16th year.
For the Sky, Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are their franchise cornerstones. Both are in their early 20s, and Vandersloot’s timeline simply doesn’t match up with theirs.
Hailey Van Lith, their first-round selection this year, hasn’t been given much playing time and doesn’t seem like the best choice to replace her, averaging under four points a night.
Reese, unsurprisingly, has apologized for her comments over and over again. But the message is clear. Reese wants to win and do it now. Bringing Vandersloot back would give them some veteran leadership. However, if the Sky fail to bring in a dynamic young guard, emphasis on the word young, then they’ll be alienating their best player.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!