Sky's Unexpected Player of the Game vs. Sun
In the third meeting between the two worst teams in the WNBA Eastern Conference, the Chicago Sky lost for a second time this season to the Connecticut Sun, 94-84. The Sky failed to win back-to-back games as the Sun have now won three in a row.
Three starters for the Sun, including veteran Tina Charles, scored at least 20 points on Saturday. The Sky had three starters of their own score in double figures, too. However, the team could not overcome the brutal first quarter.
Angel Reese recorded another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Sun. She now ties Charles for the most double-doubles (45) in the first two years for any WNBA player.
However, there was an unexpected shining star for Chicago against Connecticut at Wintrust Arena. A former UConn Huskie earned Player of the Game, unfortunately in a losing effort.
How Kia Nurse filled the stat sheet for the Sky vs. Sun
The seven-year veteran for Chicago had a big game. Nurse contributed 19 points for a team high. She also added two rebounds in just 18 minutes on the court.
Nurse also had the most three-point baskets made on her team. The former New York Liberty guard connected on five of her nine shots from deep against Connecticut. Just like her teammate, Rachel Banham, she made both her free throws, too.
Saturday's performance was much better than the two-point dud Nurse put up against her original WNBA team. Her 19-point outing against the Sun was her season-best scoring total. Still, that was not enough to beat Connecticut.
Nurse has scored at least ten points in three games now this month and eight other teams this season. On the year, she is averaging seven points per game.
Offense has been one of the points of struggle for the Sky. Turnovers have been, too. For Nurse, she has not coughed up the ball in her past two games for the Sky. Furthermore, the 29-year-old Canadian born player has only three turnovers in her past four games for Chicago.
That level of ball control and scoring will be needed for the Sky's next home game. Monday night's matchup at Wintrust Arena will be between the 2021 WNBA Champions and the visiting two-time WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (2022 and 2023).
Of the Sky's remaining eight games this season, three of them are against the Sky's head coach Tyler Marsh's former team. He served as an assistant for the Aces during both of their championships.
Tip-off is 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday. The other two games between Chicago and Las Vegas are on the road for the Sky at the T-Mobile Arena.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!