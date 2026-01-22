Sky’s Angel Reese Expands Acting Career on The Hunting Wives
Angel Reese is continuing to expand her presence beyond the basketball court, this time with a major television role. The Chicago Sky forward is set to co-star in Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, according to a press release from Netflix. The series is based upon the bestselling novel by May Cobb and has quickly developed a strong following for its dark, suspense-driven storytelling.
The Hunting Wives centers on a woman who relocates with her family from Boston to Texas where she becomes entangled with a powerful local socialite. What begins as a seemingly glamarous friendship spirals into a web of obsession, seduction, and murder. The show blends pyschological tension with social commentary, positioning, itself as a thriller that thrives on atomsphre and complex character dynamics.
Reese's involvement in the series was not entirely unexpected for fans. Earlier this year, she publicly shared her enthusiasm for the show on social media, posting her love for the series, and even responding directly to a cast member to ask whether they "needed her for season two." What initially appeared to be lighthearted fan interaction has now turned into a professional collaboration.
The casting adds to an already full offseason for Reese, whose schedule has included public appearances, brand partnerships, and expanding creative ventures. While specific details about her character remain under wraps, production on Season 2 is currently underway, and Reese has already been spotted on set.
This role marks another milestone in Reese's rapid transition into entertainment spaces traditionally untapped by active WNBA players.
A Growing Acting Resume
Season 2 of The Hunting Wives represents Reese's third acting role this year. She previously made an appearance in House of Dynamite and is also set to voice a character in the upcoming animated sports film GOAT, scheduled for release in 2026. While those projects introduced her to film audiences, The Hunting Wives marks Reese's first starring role in a scripted television series.
From Athlete to Screen Presence
Behind-the-scenes photos released during filming have offered an early glimpse of Reese on set, showing her dressed in a green polo paired with her signature Reebok leggings—a look that blends her athletic identity with the show's aesthetic. Though plot details remain tightly controlled, the early visuals suggest Reese's character will be woven directly into the show's central social environment rather than appearing in a brief cameo.
A New Lane for WNBA Stars
Reese's casting reflects a broader shift in how women's basketball players are being viewed within the entertainment industry. Increasingly, WNBA athletes are crossing into film and television not as novelty appearances, but as legitimate contributors to storytelling. Reese's confidence, on-camera presence, and cultural relevance have positioned her as a natural fit for projects that demand both charisma and intensity.
Looking Ahead
Netflix has not yet announced a specific release date for season 2 of The Hunting Wives. When it does, Reese's role will add another dimension to a career already defined by versatility and visibility.
For Reese, the opportunity represents more than an acting credit—it's another step in shaping a multifaceted professional identity, one that extends from the hardwood to Hollywood without slowing momentum on either front.
