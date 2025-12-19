Sky Prospect Watch: Two Guards Add to Dominant Week for Top Squads
With college ball now in full swing, the Chicago Sky will need to keep looking forward as they continue to write the latest chapter in Sky history.
The Sky started officially laying the foundation for a new era when they took center Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 in the 2024 WNBA Draft after her decorated career at Syracuse and South Carolina. Chicago would pair her with forward Angel Reese, who earned two All-Star selections during the first two seasons of her WNBA career. Guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Maddy Westbeld both suited up for Chicago last season after being selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The two would earn limited minutes on a Sky squad in need of a clear direction, but both logged at least one defining game before season's end.
The Sky currently sport a handful of selections in the 2026 WNBA Draft, including the No. 5 pick. The Dallas Wings walked away with the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row, giving them room to add even more firepower alongside a star in the making in guard Paige Bueckers. While Chicago still has some work to do to round out its roster of the future, it will have a wealth of guard talent to look out for to pair alongside the rising young duo of Reese and Cardoso, including several potential options in the first round. The Sky may need to look for a guard to tie everything together after taking Van Lith and forward Ajša Sivka in the first round of last season's draft.
Gianna Kneepkens
Weekly Recap: 19 points, five assists, six steals v. Cal Poly
Kneepkens logged 19 points in about 20 minutes during UCLA's most recent matchup with Cal Poly. The grad transfer guard splashed home four of her seven tries from the 3-point line, which only added to a consistent long-range game from the No. 4-ranked Bruins as they steamrolled the Mustangs. She highlighted her night with a season-high six steals as she kept UCLA rolling on both sides of the ball. The Utah transfer tacked on five assists and two rebounds as she worked well with a potential top-tier pick in star center Lauren Betts, who is carving out a notable season of her own with three 20-point double-doubles in 10 matchups.
Kneepkens's shooting could be what makes her an invaluable pick for the Sky should they choose to look her way in the first round.
Already a natural heading into a crucial year for the Bruins, Kneepkens is continuing her noteworthy shooting career with an outstanding 47.5% from the 3-point line in 11 games played. The lights-out shooter has only dipped below 40% from the arc twice this season while torching teams from long range in her last few outings. The Sky have been in need of shooting help since the departures of some of their most reliable shooters over the last few seasons, which pushed them to a 9th-place spot in the WNBA in 3-point percentage over their last two campaigns.
Flau'Jae Johnson
Weekly Recap: 13.5 points, seven rebounds per game v. Morgan State, Louisiana Tech
Johnson, a four-year starter for LSU with an accomplished SEC career of her own, ended a win over Louisiana Tech with a 13-point double-double. She followed it up with a solid night against Morgan State, where she notched an efficient 14 points to go along with two steals and four boards. She looked confident and comfortable with the ball in her hands against the Lady Bears, including when she knocked down two 3-pointers with ease, as she hit six of her nine shots from the floor. The former NCAA champion is averaging just under 16 points per game and over 50% from the floor and from long range this season, which is only adding to a fantastic start to her fourth season with LSU.
The Sky have gone back to the SEC about as often as they haven't in the last few drafts. Along with Cardoso and Reese in 2024, Chicago opted to pick former Auburn and Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly with their final pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. While she didn't suit up for the Sky last season, the two-time All-SEC Second Team guard made a name for herself with the Tigers and the Aggies, where she became a consistent starter with a knack for downhill scoring and defense.
Should they choose to go down that path once more, Johnson can be a much-needed fit and an experienced pairing with Reese and Van Lith, who all took the floor together for LSU during their 2023-24 campaign.