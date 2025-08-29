Did Sky Make Right Guard Decision?
The Chicago Sky dropped their 29th game of the season to a team they have a storied history out West. The Phoenix Mercury beat the 2021 WNBA champion 83-79, perhaps extracting some revenge. After all, it was the Mercury who the Sky beat that year in the finals.
The roster for the Sky has undergone several changes since. Players like Kahleah Copper have found new homes, and Courtney Vandersloot came back to an old one. Multiple coaching changes have taken place, as well.
One of those roster changes affected guard Moriah Jefferson. She came to Chicago last year in the mid-season trade that saw Marina Mabrey get shipped to the Connecticut Sun for Jefferson and current Sky guard Rachel Banham.
Mabrey and Banham are still with their teams, but Jefferson was released a month ago. The Sky made another roster move when they signed Sevgi Uzun. But has Chicago seen an improvement that justifies the switch of personnel?
Has Uzun Done Better for Sky than Jefferson?
Last season, in the 14 games for the Sky after she was traded, Jefferson averaged nearly nine minutes per game, but just one point. She averaged twice as many points in two less minute when with the Sun.
Easily, Jefferson's biggest game of the season for Chicago came in the 86-49 loss against the Atlanta Dream back on July 16. The former Sun guard scored seven points while recording five rebounds and five assists.
Where turnovers normally affect the Sky's games, she committed just one turnover in 21 minutes of play. In the 35 total minutes, Jefferson was responsible for only one other turnover. She rarely saw the court, even with injuries to Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins.
Once the Sky released Jefferson, Chicago scooped up Turkish-born guard Sevgi Uzun. Both players used to be a member of the Phoenix Mercury at one point, too.
Including the recent loss to the Mercury, Uzun has played in twelve games for the Sky. Her season-high with her new team is the same as Jefferson's (7). Yet, the Sky reserve guard has seven games with more than one turnover including an outing against Phoenix where she recorded five of them.
Uzun has not helped the Sky's turnover woes. She also isn't rectifying their shortcomings on offense. Jefferson or her replacement never were going to be the savior for Chicago this season.
However, it doesn't look like Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca made this decision right in the middle of July. Go ahead and add it to the list.
