Sky Look to Avoid Season Sweep by Mercury
The Chicago Sky are still searching for answers against the Phoenix Mercury. Their upcoming matchup will be their fourth and final meeting of the season, and the Sky are still chasing their first win in the series after three straight losses. Thursday night will be their last chance to flip the matchup this season.
The Sky have lost all three prior meetings with the Mercury, including a lopsided 107-86 defeat in June. That game may feel like a lifetime ago, especially for rookie forward Angel Reese, who managed just nine points and two rebounds in 21 minutes of action. Since then, the 22-year-old has been a completely different player. Over her last 15 games, Reese is averaging 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, recording double-doubles in 13 of those outings. Her rebounding instincts have sharpened as she’s adjusted to the pace and physicality of the league, and her consistency has turned her into the foundation of Chicago’s attack.
That improvement is something the Sky desperately rely on, especially with limited perimeter scoring. Chicago has struggled to sustain momentum since early summer, managing just two wins in their last 13 games. They enter on a two-game skid that has exposed weaknesses in their offensive flow and underscored how much injuries have reshaped the roster. Defensively, they’ve had difficulty keeping opponents from scoring on a majority of possessions, an issue that must be addressed against a balanced Phoenix offense that has already beaten them convincingly.
The Mercury, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction. Winners of eight of their last 13, they’ve found the formula that eluded them in the early months of the season. They enter with a two-game win streak and the confidence of a team that knows it can dictate pace against Chicago.
Former Sky star Kahleah Copper has been the biggest thorn in Chicago’s side. Copper has poured in 41 points over the last two meetings, shooting 50% from both the floor and from three. Her ability to score at all three levels has stretched the Sky’s defense thin and opened opportunities for Phoenix’s secondary options.
But Copper isn’t Phoenix’s only weapon. Satou Sabally continues to be a steady two-way presence, averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season. She’s coming off a strong 19-point performance against the Sparks, adding another layer of firepower to a Mercury roster that has hit its stride at the right time.
For the Sky, the formula seems straightforward but is difficult, they need Reese to establish her presence early, control the glass, and protect possessions to keep Phoenix from getting easy looks in transition.
While Chicago has already been eliminated from postseason contention, their games still matter. If they can steal one in Phoenix, they could complicate the Mercury’s late season push to secure playoff positioning and potentially shake up the playoff picture.
For Phoenix, the incentive is clear. A season sweep of the Sky would continue their postseason trajectory and reinforce their standing as a legitimate threat.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Phoenix, where the Sky will try once again to turn the tide against a Mercury team that seems to have all the answers.
