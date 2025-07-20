How Sky's Angel Reese Contributed to All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game took place on Saturday evening not too far from Chicago. Hosted by the city of Indianapolis, about 17,000 patrons bore witness to another historic night for the league.
Minnesota Lynx star and Captain Napheesa Collier chipped in a record 36 points during 19 minutes of play. That shouldn't come as much of a shock to fans, given she is the WNBA's leading scorer (23.2 points per game).
Collier's two recent games against the Sky helped increase her average as she went off for a combined 55 points. On Saturday, Chicago's lone All-Star representative Angel Reese got to benefit from the leading scorer's offensive showcase. The two were teammates in the 151-131 WNBA All-Star Game.
Another All-Star teammate of Reese's, Skylar Diggins, had herself a record setting night. The Seattle Storm guard became the first WNBA player to tally a triple-double. What's even more impressive about the feat is that Diggins, just like Reese, came off the bench.
How did Angel Reese do on Saturday night at the All-Star Game?
Both Collier and Diggins played more minutes than the Chicago Sky forward. However, the former LSU star managed to contribute six points and nine rebounds on the evening. Reese and Collier each had five offensive rebounds in this contest.
Normally an issue for her and her team, Reese took better control of the ball. She only committed one turnover in 17 minutes of play, while being credited with a pair of assists.
Reese had the highest plus/minus on her team with a +17 which helped Team Collier win the game. If it were up to her, she would have her teammate Kamilla Cardoso with her as a fellow All-Star.
I’m really proud of (Cardoso). I think she should get the All-Star. I hope she’s there. Last year it was kind of sad I wasn’t with anybody there. Hopefully I can have somebody that I really, really know there (this year).- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky forward
Kelsey Mitchell of Team Clark had the high score for her squad with 20 points. Mitchell, Collier and Diggins will all see Reese and the Chicago Sky in action when play resumes.
With games at Minnesota, and home games against the Fever and Storm, Reese will play against all three fellow All-Stars this coming week to begin the second half of the 2025 WNBA regular season.
The Sky enter Tuesday's game against the Lynx four games out of the playoff picture, behind both the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces.
