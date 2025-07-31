Former Sky Guard Showing WNBA What They're Missing
Quietly, Chennedy Carter still can’t believe it. At this time last year, she was busy dropping buckets for the Chicago Sky against every team that stood across from her. Nowadays, she’s still crossing up defenders, finishing over the top, and hitting 3-ball effortlessly, but she’s doing that on the other side of the world.
After 33 games with the Sky last season, she averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night.
How about her efficiency? You almost couldn’t ask for better numbers in that department. From the field, she shot 48.7%, better than most bigs. Her shot from the outside checked at 29%, more than respectable. She wasn’t a liability at the free-throw line either, shooting 73% there.
Countless players have done less and signed multi-year contracts, but once the season was up, the Sky passed on bringing her back. Carter’s supposed attitude both off and on the court seemed to be the reason why no one decided to sign her in the offseason. Can she be petulant at times? Of course. But is her production worth it? Absolutely.
For Carter, she quietly packed her bags and took her talents overseas, but at every turn, she’s thrown shots at the Sky.
Recently, Carter jumped on her Instagram account to take a trip down memory lane. Roughly one year ago, the Sky squared off against the Seattle Storm.
The duo of Carter and Angel Reese was deadly all year, but on this particular night, they took it to another level.
During that July 5th showdown, Reese dropped 27 points and grabbed 10 boards. Carter made sure she wasn’t alone out there. She gave the Sky 33 points, four rebounds, and three assists. She also shot 62.5% from the field.
Carter reminding the Sky of her abilities felt like perfect timing. The Sky are on a six-game losing streak, and all of their losses during that stretch have been by double digits.
The 2025 season is basically over, but could 2026 bring Carter and the Sky back together? We aren’t sure if the organization wants that, but it’s clear Carter wouldn’t mind.
