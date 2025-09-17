Former Sky Guard Has New USA Women's Basketball Role
Former WNBA star and Chicago Sky guard Elena Delle Donne earned her first sports championship at the high school level. After looking at her resume from her playing days at the University of Delaware and the impact she made with the Sky and Washington Mystics, Delle Donne's won her first title at the state level for her high school volleyball team with Ursuline in Wilmington, Delaware.
As a rookie, she was a part of the Sky's first-ever postseason appearance in 2013. She played alongside current Chicago player Courtney Vandersloot and newly elected Basketball Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles that year.
After playing four seasons for the Sky, Delle Donne was traded to Washington. Her first and only championship came during the 2019 WNBA Finals with the Mystics.
Before she retired from the WNBA, Delle Donne was a part of the gold medalist team that took first in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, as well as the 2018 World Cup games in Spain.
What's Della Donne's next career move post-WNBA?
With a history of winning championships, in addition to the seven WNBA All-Star selections she has, Delle Donne is ready for the next chapter in her life after retiring from playing the sport she loves. The former Sky legend was named the Managing Director of USA's 3x3 Women's National Team.
“USA Basketball was an important part of my on-court career for a decade and a half," said Della Donne. “To have the opportunity to continue my journey with the organization, and to help shape and grow the 3x3 program, is something that I take very seriously. Thank you to USA Basketball for trusting me with this role. I’m excited to get started.”
“From being an Olympic and World Cup gold medalist to WNBA champion, MVP and seven-time WNBA All-Star, Elena brings an impressive basketball pedigree to this role,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. “Elena has been a member of the USA Basketball family for almost 15 years. Her wealth of knowledge of the sport of basketball and our organization will be an asset as we continue our journey to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.”
USA Basketball chairman Martin E. Dempsey also commented regarding Delle Donne's hiring.
“I am thrilled to welcome Elena into this leadership position with USA Basketball. Her experience and knowledge of the game will positively impact our already successful 3x3 women’s program,” said Dempsey. “Elena and her fellow managing directors including Sue Bird, Jimmer Fredette, and Grant Hill round out an impressive group of leaders who wills support our national teams with the ultimate goal of winning four Olympic gold medals in 2028.”
If Delle Donne can continue her winning ways from off the basketball court and direct it from the managerial side of things, the United States 3x3 National Women's Team can also win gold.
