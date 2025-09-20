Former Sky Players Still Active In WNBA Playoffs
The Chicago Sky went through a stretch of making the playoffs five seasons in a row, including a championship win in 2021. After drafting forward Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso, the team felt confident they could continue their winning ways. However, fate and fortune did not work in favor of the Sky.
After Chicago failed to make the WNBA Playoffs for the second year in a row, they now watch four other teams still in the postseason. The Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, and Indiana Fever are all still vying for the same title that Chicago won four years ago.
In fact, some of their former players from that championship roster, among others for the Sky, are still chasing the biggest team prize in the league. Here are the former Sky players that are still in contention to win a WNBA title in 2025.
1. Minnesota Lynx
This is a team that not only looked dominant for the vast majority of the season, but they also have won four WNBA championships before. Despite winning four titles between 2010-2019, the Lynx have yet to hoist a league trophy as a team this decade.
One of Minnesota's guards, Courtney Williams, played for the Sky in 2023. That was the last time that Chicago made the postseason. Williams has averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season.
Williams would not be the only former Sky member to join the Lynx with championship aspirations. Former center and newly-inducted Basketball Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles followed the same path. After playing her first seven seasons in the WNBA for the Sky, Fowles was traded to the Lynx where she finished her career.
Fowles was a part of the 2015 and 2017 WNBA championship rosters. She retired after the 2022 WNBA season. Williams, just like Fowles, was 29 years old when she left the Sky.
2. Las Vegas Aces
In addition to this being Sky head coach Tyler Marsh's former team, the Aces have former Sky guard Dana Evans on their roster. She not only was a part of the 2021 WNBA championship team in her rookie season, but Evans played for Chicago as recently as last season.
Appearing in all 44 games during the 2025 WNBA regular season, Evans 6.6 points and 2.2 assists on the year. Her best season came in 2023 when she averaged a career high of 9.0 points a game. That was in 2023, the same year the Aces bounced the Sky from the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
For the six seasons before the 2021 WNBA season, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus also played for the Chicago Sky. She left to join the Atlanta Dream the past four seasons before joining the Aces. With Las Vegas, Parker-Tyus has only played in two regular season games, averaging eight points in seven minutes of play per contest.
3. Phoenix Mercury
In addition to Sky rookie forward Maddy Westbeld watching her older sister Kathryn play in the WNBA Semifinals, former Sky player and 2021 WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is still vying for another title.
Copper and the Mercury just ousted Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot's former team (the New York Liberty), in order to advance to the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Copper was one rebound away from a double-double in the close victory over the defending champions in Game 3.
Now, Phoenix is one of four teams in the vying for a WNBA title this year. The Indiana Fever are the fourth team in playoffs still, however, their roster does not feature a former Sky player with a major impact on Chicago's WNBA franchise. Both Game 1s of the semifinal round begin on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
