Chicago Sky On SI

Former Sky Players Still Active In WNBA Playoffs

These are some of the more recognizable names that once wore a Chicago Sky uniform that are still in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

Scott Conrad

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles by New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles by New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky went through a stretch of making the playoffs five seasons in a row, including a championship win in 2021. After drafting forward Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso, the team felt confident they could continue their winning ways. However, fate and fortune did not work in favor of the Sky.

After Chicago failed to make the WNBA Playoffs for the second year in a row, they now watch four other teams still in the postseason. The Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, and Indiana Fever are all still vying for the same title that Chicago won four years ago.

In fact, some of their former players from that championship roster, among others for the Sky, are still chasing the biggest team prize in the league. Here are the former Sky players that are still in contention to win a WNBA title in 2025.

1. Minnesota Lynx

This is a team that not only looked dominant for the vast majority of the season, but they also have won four WNBA championships before. Despite winning four titles between 2010-2019, the Lynx have yet to hoist a league trophy as a team this decade.

One of Minnesota's guards, Courtney Williams, played for the Sky in 2023. That was the last time that Chicago made the postseason. Williams has averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season.

Former Chicago Sky and current Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams is still in the running to win a WNBA title this year.
Sep 17, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard-forward Kaila Charles (6) in the third quarter in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Williams would not be the only former Sky member to join the Lynx with championship aspirations. Former center and newly-inducted Basketball Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles followed the same path. After playing her first seven seasons in the WNBA for the Sky, Fowles was traded to the Lynx where she finished her career.

Fowles was a part of the 2015 and 2017 WNBA championship rosters. She retired after the 2022 WNBA season. Williams, just like Fowles, was 29 years old when she left the Sky.

As a rookie, former Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans was a part of the Chicago Sky's WNBA title win in 2021.
Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) dribbles against the Chicago Sky during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Las Vegas Aces

In addition to this being Sky head coach Tyler Marsh's former team, the Aces have former Sky guard Dana Evans on their roster. She not only was a part of the 2021 WNBA championship team in her rookie season, but Evans played for Chicago as recently as last season.

Appearing in all 44 games during the 2025 WNBA regular season, Evans 6.6 points and 2.2 assists on the year. Her best season came in 2023 when she averaged a career high of 9.0 points a game. That was in 2023, the same year the Aces bounced the Sky from the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

For the six seasons before the 2021 WNBA season, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus also played for the Chicago Sky. She left to join the Atlanta Dream the past four seasons before joining the Aces. With Las Vegas, Parker-Tyus has only played in two regular season games, averaging eight points in seven minutes of play per contest.

Former Chicago Sky player Kahleah Copper left the Windy City to play for the Phoenix Mercury. They could win it all in 2025.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2), forward Satou Sabally (0) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrate their win over the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Phoenix Mercury

In addition to Sky rookie forward Maddy Westbeld watching her older sister Kathryn play in the WNBA Semifinals, former Sky player and 2021 WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is still vying for another title.

Copper and the Mercury just ousted Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot's former team (the New York Liberty), in order to advance to the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Copper was one rebound away from a double-double in the close victory over the defending champions in Game 3.

Now, Phoenix is one of four teams in the vying for a WNBA title this year. The Indiana Fever are the fourth team in playoffs still, however, their roster does not feature a former Sky player with a major impact on Chicago's WNBA franchise. Both Game 1s of the semifinal round begin on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News