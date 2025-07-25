How Moriah Jefferson Can Step Up Second Half for Sky
Rachel Banham is not the only player who came to the Chicago Sky in last year's trade involving Marina Mabrey. The former Connecticut Sun player had her best game of the season last time out for the Sky.
Moriah Jefferson scored seven points while recording five rebounds and five assists in the demoralizing loss to the Atlanta Dream before the All-Star break.
The case for Moriah Jefferson to flourish with the Sky.
The former University of Connecticut Huskie has played alongside other Chicago Sky greats such as Gabby Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson during the NCAA dominance. That's the type of competitor the Chicago Sky need from her in the second year with the team.
Jefferson ultimately improved each year during college to end up averaging about 10 points per game over her four-year tenure with UConn. Ten years ago, she averaged roughly 12.5 points for the Huskies.
"We are very excited to welcome [Rachel and] Moriah to the Sky and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca once said of Jefferson. "Adding another essential first round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year."
Her assists and free throw percentages also increased each seasons from her freshman year through her senior year. Jefferson, the second-overall pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft averaged a career high of 13.9 points during her rookie campaign with the San Antonio Silver Stars.
The closest she came to those numbers were during her brief stints with the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury. Jefferson averaged 10.8 and 10.5, respectively.
After coming over to Chicago from the Connecticut Sun in the Mabrey trade, Batham has been th standout of the two involved in the deal. The Sky need scoring, ball handling help, along with a potential deep-shot threat.
With eight seasons under her belt already, the 31-year-old guard could be called upon by head coach Tyler Marsh to check in. If Jefferson can perform like she did with the Silver Stars, she could be the Chicago Sky's gold star in the second half this year.