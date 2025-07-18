Players Vote Sky Worst-Run Organization in WNBA
It turns out, the Chicago Sky aren’t viewed in the most glowing light by players around the league.
Currently, the W is on All-Star break. While they wait for the festivities to kick off, The Athletic decided to go poking around.
The news outlet asked roughly 40 players, none of whom were rookies, to give their thoughts on who they believe is the worst-run organization. Several teams garnered a few votes.
The Dallas Wings and “Other” grabbed 7.4% of the votes. The Los Angeles Sparks doubled that total with 14.8%. The Connecticut Sun have been awful this year, and because of that, they aggregated the second-highest percentage at 29.6%. The Sky, however, is viewed as head and shoulders above the rest as the worst-run organization in the league. In total, they captured 40.7% of the votes.
At 7-15, the Sky are downright terrible this year, a trend that’s continued for a while now. But, according to some of the players who voted, it wasn’t because of their lack of wins. Also, it has nothing to do with their talent. Angel Reese made her second consecutive All-Star game, and Kamilla Cardoso is one of the better young centers in the league.
So when it comes to the players on their roster, that isn’t the issue, but for approximately 40% of those ballers who voted, the Sky’s facility is the problem.
“They’re practicing in a rec center,” said one anonymous player. “That’s not ideal.”
At the moment, practices for the Sky take place at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield. With that said, that appears to be coming to an end. A brand new practice facility is currently being built in Bedford Park. Construction for the new $38 million building is set to be finished in December 2025.
The facility will reportedly be 40,000 square feet and have two full-size courts along with other amenities. But while they appear to be on the verge of solving their practice court issues, another player revealed that their lackluster facility isn’t their only problem.
“A lot of stuff always seems to be going on there,” said another anonymous player.
With this report now circulating, the Sky are hoping that their state-of-the-art practice facility, along with an influx of talent, will change their perception around the league.
