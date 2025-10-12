Chicago Sky On SI

Predicting Outcomes for Sky's Three Guards This Offseason

Of the trio of veteran guards for the Chicago Sky, not all three may be in the team's plans for the 2026 WNBA season next year.

Scott Conrad

Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky have seen quite a bit of player turnover during the past few seasons. Only one player from the 2021 WNBA championship team was on the Sky's roster in 2025.

That's only because veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot came back on a one-year deal following a pair of seasons with the New York Liberty. Vandersloot won her second WNBA title with the Liberty in 2024.

Not all three veteran guards (Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, & Kia Nurse) will be back for the Chicago Sky in 2026.
Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky guard Sevgi Uzun (0), guard Kia Nurse (11), and forward Maddy Westbeld (21) await an inbound by the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 WNBA regular season next year, only one guard from this past season's roster is under contract. Rookie Hailey Van Lith is one of four players with a contract on Chicago.

Van Lith's former LSU Tigers' teammate Angel Reese, center Kamilla Cardoso, and fellow rookie Maddy Westbeld are those three other players signed still by the Sky.

Along with Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins is also a free agent. Another trio of guards on the Sky are unsigned. But which one or ones are worth bringing back?

Guard Rebecca Allen could be looking for a new team if the Chicago Sky doesn't re-sign the veteran. Allen averaged 5.2 ppg.
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Rebecca Allen

Chicago had a slew of injuries affect the team's ability to stay healthy and be on the court. Vandersloot played in just seven games before she went down for the year due to an ACL tear.

Reese and Atkins missed games, too, especially late in the season. But not Allen. The former Liberty player appeared in all 44 games this year for the Sky. Allen even started 17 times for Chicago.

One of the taller guards in the WNBA at 6'2'', Allen will be entering her tenth season in the league. The 32-year-old's 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game may not be crucial for the Sky's success.

Allen had eight games last season where she scored in double figures. She had four during the month of May and the other four in July, including a 27-point showing at Wintrust Arena against the Dallas Wings.

Guard Rachel Banham joined the Chicago Sky mid-season in 2024 as part of the Marina Mabrey trade. Banham is now a free agent.
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Rachel Banham

A first round pick from the 2016 WNBA Draft, Banham averaged more points a game than Allen. The former Connecticut Sun guard was good for nine points per game in her first full season with the Sky.

Banham had one of the best games during the season finale at Wintrust Arena against the Liberty. She not only scored 13 points, but she also recorded 10 assists in 37 minutes of play.

The now-free agent guard scored in double digits eight out of 10 games in July. During August, Banham had a four-game streak in which she scored at least 10 points.

Another durable player for Chicago, Banham also played in all 44 games for the Sky this past season. Banham started 75% of the time (33 games), making her more valuable than Allen.

Kia Nurse is a free agent now that the guard's contract is up with the Chicago Sky. She averaged 7.2 points per game in 2025.
Aug 13, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) drives to the basket during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kia Nurse

Nurse is the youngest guard of the three. The former WNBA All-Star (2019) is still under 30 until February.

The 10th pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft started her professional basketball career with the Liberty, too. She played three seasons for New York and one with the Phoenix Mercury before sitting out the 2022 season.

With 14 games in double figures, Nurse had nearly twice as many games as Allen with 10 points or more. Another former UConn Huskie that played in all 44 games for the Sky in 2025, Nurse may not score as much as Banham. However, she's a better offensive option than Allen.

Prediction: The Chicago Sky bring back both Banham and Nurse, but let Allen walk in free agency. If the 2021 WNBA champions hope to end their two-season long playoff drought, they will need an established scorer in the starting lineup. But, Banham and Nurse could make the Sky's bench better in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News