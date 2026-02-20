A Short Guide to Sky Star Angel Reese's Rose BC Teammates
She's back. Just a short while after being named to the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament squad, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will take her talents to South Beach for another stint in Unrivaled.
Reese ended her first Unrivaled run with two league-wide awards, including the Defensive Player of the Year, as she proved to be a key cornerstone for an experienced Rose squad. Reese will take to the hardwood with some noteworthy familiar faces and a pair of new ones, along with the team's inaugural head coach in Nola Henry.
Reese arrived just in time to boost her former squad during the home stretch of their latest regular-season run.
The rugged Rose are no strangers to notable surges, but will still need to face two of the league's top squads to keep their hopes of adding another championship to the list of accomplishments from their inaugural run. They slipped to a 5-6 record after jumping out to a strong 3-0 start to their season, but are still on par with the Breeze in the middle of the league's standings and four games behind the top-ranked Laces. The Rose will suit up against the Hive, who are tied with the Lunar Owls in last place in the league's standings, at 8:45 p.m. EST on Feb. 20. The game can be viewed on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.
Returning Teammates
Chelsea Gray
An icon. A legend. The moment.
Chelsea Gray, a 6-time WNBA All-Star and 4-time WNBA champion, has somehow surpassed the season that paved the path to a 2025 All-League First Team selection. A proven winner at every professional level, the Unrivaled superstar leads the league in points and assists per game while taking top-3 spots in made 3-pointers and steals per game. Her clutch gene was highlighted by seven game-winners during her first Unrivaled run and three this season, including a 2-point jumper that sealed the Rose's most recent win over the Vinyl. She earned her first 1-on-1 crown with a 3-game series win over Mist guard Allisha Gray.
Kahleah Copper
It wouldn't be a proper offseason league without some much-needed Sky magic.
Kahleah Copper's memorable run in Chicago was followed by a trip to the 2025 WNBA Finals with the Phoenix Mercury. She proved to be a human highlight reel alongside Reese during last year's run, where her continued knack for scoring and highlight plays made her a valuable part of the Rose in the seven games she played in. The former Sky champion has garnered four nights with 20 points or more this season, including three in a row as she went on a scoring tear near the end of January. She ranks 10th in the league with just over 19 points per game while proving to be one of its most consistent 3-point shooters, where she is hitting an even 40% of her 5.6 attempts per contest.
Lexie Hull
From a Midwestern rival to a two-time teammate.
Lexie Hull is averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Rose during their 2026 campaign. The former Stanford standout has seen undulating minutes in her return to the Rose, but saw her most time on the floor during a January start in a win over the Breeze. Hull is still a decorated 3-on-3 player after representing the United States in three tournaments, including two FIBA competitions in 2022. She most recently joined former Sky and Rose forward Azurá Stevens at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, where the duo won the gold with a victory over Colombia.
New Teammates
Shakira Austin
Shakira Austin is almost literally making a big difference for the playoff hopeful squad this season.
The four-year starting option for the Washington Mystics has taken a noticeable leap forward from her first season in the 3-on-3 league. She has nearly doubled her averages in points and rebounds per game from her reserve role with the Lunar Owls last year. The former WNBA All-Rookie selection has logged five double-doubles this season, including four in her last six games, while taking a top-5 spot in the league in field goal percentage. She prevailed in the first round of the league's 1-on-1 tournament with a win over Dearica Hamby, but was bounced in the second round in a close loss to forward Aaliyah Edwards, who is playing alongside Sky guards Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen on the Lunar Owls.
Sug Sutton
Sug Sutton, the Rose's only Unrivaled rookie, has logged minutes with Austin and Copper as a member of the Mystics and the Mercury, respectively. The former Texas teammate of Sky guard Ariel Atkins has seen time in eight Unrivaled matchups, including two against the Chicago duo on the Lunar Owls, while averaging just over five points per contest. She earned a season-high 10 points in a close win over the Vinyl, where the Rose barely prevailed in a championship rematch behind a more even effort from the squad's starters and bench group alike.
