Angel Reese Sets Date for Unrivaled 2026 Season Debut

Angel Reese will officially make her Unrivaled 2026 season debut this month after missing the first month-plus of the professional league.

Reese agreed to a new deal with Unrivaled for the remainder of the season, and she will play for Rose BC on Feb. 20 against Hive BC.

Reese was a standout player in Unrivaled’s inaugural season last year. She led Rose BC to the Unrivaled title, and capped off her season by winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

This official news comes after it was speculated that she would be returning following Rose’s move to send Azura Stevens to the Hive. Rose BC left a spot open on their online roster with the words “coming soon,” leading fans to believe Reese would be participating this season. They were right.

Reese’s 2025 WNBA season ended in some controversy. In September, she made critical comments about the Sky in a Chicago Tribune article and seemed to leave the door open for a future exit. The Sky suspended Reese for half a game over “statements detrimental to the team," and Reese ended up sitting out the last two games of the season as she dealt with a back injury.

