Sky Star Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers Unite in Marketing Campaign
Reese's sent the sports world buzzing this week after teasing a new collaboration with Oreo, featuring none other than Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers.
The early hints first appeared on Instagram, where the candy giant posted a cryptic visual pairing of the iconic orange-and-black- Reese's branding with Oreo's signature blue. The carousel also featured a halo with angel wings and a book with a page marked. Fans speculated immediately—and Reese confirmed on her podcast that she and Bueckers had been working on a major project set to drop soon.
Now, the reveal is official: Hershey's partnered with both stars to promote the new Reese's Oreo Cup, a mash-up combining two of the most recognizable treats in American snacking culture.
Two Athletes, Two Brands, One Unified Campaign
The collaboration strategically aligns with each athlete's individual brand portfolio. Angel Reese has been a face of Reese's since 2024, when she launched her first candy partnership with Hershey's. Since then, she's released a series of co-branded products, including the Angel x Reese's Pieces logo collection, and Angel Reese x Reese's basketball jersey, a Reese's Puff cereal box, and multiple limited-edition merch drops tied to her nickname, "the Bayou Barbie."
Paige Bueckers entered the confectioinary world in 2025 through her Oreo partnership, highlighted by a national commercial for Oreo Cakesters that showcased her humor, star power, and crossover appeal. The new Reese's Oreo Cup campaign represents the first time the two icons have appeared together in a major brand activation.
For Hershey's, pairing Reese and Bueckers is a marketing dream: two young, charismatic, culturally relevant basketball figures with massive reach and devoted fanbases.
A Courtside Rollout at Madison Square Garden
The campaign officially went public in style. Reese and Bueckers appeared courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic matchup earlier today, generating immediate buzz. Dressed in coordinated branding and holding the new treat, the duo posted photos and videos across their social channels—content that spread quickly throughout the basketball community.
Even the New York Knicks' official social media account joined in, amplifying the collaboration with playful commentary and reposts that further fueled the virility of the moment.
A Partnership That Signals the Future of Athlete Branding
For both Reese and Bueckers, this collaboration marks another milestone in an already expanding off-court empire. These athletes continue to redefine what brand superstardom looks like. Partnerships like this signal how companies are leveraging athlete authenticity, personality, and dual-audience reach.
The Reese's Oreo cup may be a sweet treat—but for two of the biggest names in women's basketball, it's also another powerful step in shaping the future of athlete-driven marketing.
