Three Way-Too-Early 2026 Guard Picks for Sky
The Chicago Sky kicked off their recent rebuild with the selections of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The two would earn spots on the All-Rookie team, while Reese would notch two All-Star selections. They would be joined by forward Maddy Westbeld and guard Hailey Van Lith in the 2025 Draft, who would both take up reserve spots on a Sky squad that finished the year with 10 wins. Forward Ajša Sivka, who was taken with the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, which could add some much-needed forward depth should she suit up for the Sky in 2026.
Olivia Miles
Miles may be a long shot unless the Sky leap in the lottery, but she'd be a worthwhile option should Chicago luck into getting within range of the now-TCU guard.
Miles, who forewent the WNBA Draft and entered the transfer portal last spring, played alongside Westbeld on a Notre Dame team that earned its fourth-straight Sweet 16 spot. She would end the year with averages of 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-leading 5.8 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard took massive strides in her 3-point shooting from years past as she sank just over 40% of her tries from beyond the arc during the 2024-25 season.
Miles's playmaking can make her an ideal guard fit for a Sky team in need of its next long-term floor general.
Flau'Jae Johnson
Will the Sky continue their tried-and-true method of bringing in SEC standouts and pair Reese with yet another former teammate?
Johnson will return for another season with LSU after she paired with now-Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow last season. The senior guard nearly averaged 19 points per game for the Tigers last season. She played alongside Reese for two seasons and Van Lith for one during her time at LSU, where she won a National Championship in 2023 following a 102-85 victory over Iowa.
Johnson's scoring and defense could be just what the Sky need after leaning on some lead guards in the past.
Ta'Niya Latson
Latson has averaged an astounding 22.5 points per game during her collegiate career, including just over 25 in her final season at Florida State. The 3-year starter transferred to South Carolina last April after spending the last few seasons with the Seminoles, where she earned three All-ACC selections and became the fastest player at FSU to score 2,000 points. While her 3-point shooting could use some work, she can become a human highlight reel when everything clicks into place off drives.
The Sky are in desperate need of scoring help after finishing last season with one of the league's worst offenses, which was once a point of pride for the Windy City squad.
