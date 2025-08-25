Three Predictions for Sky vs. Aces
The Chicago Sky have faced every team in the WNBA so far this season except for one. All 11 other teams have taken the court against Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
At 9-27, the Sky have already been eliminated from the playoff picture for almost a week now. However, the team that knocked them out of the postseason two years ago comes to Wintrust Arena on Monday, fighting for their own playoff spot.
In addition to this being the first time Chicago has taken the court against Las Vegas in 2025, it is also the first time the Sky's head coach Tyler Marsh has been on the opposite bench against the Aces.
Some history can be made on Monday night. Thus, here are three bold predictions for the battle of the 2021 WNBA champions vs. the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions.
1. Angel Reese waits one more game to break another record.
In Saturday's game against the Connecticut Sun, the Sky forward collected 11 rebounds to go with her 11 points. That gave the two-time All-Star her 45th double-double in the first two years of her WNBA career.
Tina Charles, the Sun's starting center, held the record for most double-doubles in a player's first two years in the league. With 45 a piece, Reese has a chance Monday night to break the record and earn her 46th such game.
Las Vegas is on a 10-game win streak. The Sky have yet to win more than two in a row at any point this season. It's hard to imagine that a team like the Aces would let up right now.
Reese's record-breaking moment may not happen in her next game. However, it is bound to happen with seven games remaining after Monday night.
2. Tyler Marsh loses against his former team by double digits.
Marsh, the Sky's first-year head coach, was a part of the coaching staff for the Las Vegas Aces that saw the team win the 2022 and 2023 WNBA titles. That includes when Marsh was also on the sideline against Chicago in the first round of the playoffs two seasons ago.
Marsh knows first hand that the Aces are a strong team, even without the departed Kelsey Plum. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young put up points. Dana Evans racked up 21 points off the bench.
An 11th win in a row for Las Vegas isn't far fetched. The Sky most likely lose by at least 13 points with how outmatched they are talent and skill wise.
3. A'ja Wilson goes for 25 points and 15 rebounds.
Wilson, the 29-year-old center for the Aces, is a huge reason why the Aces are winners of their last 10 games. She has had big performances as of late on the glass with three games in a row of 12 rebounds or more.
The first-overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft has averaged 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a season in her career. She's doing even better this season with averages of 23.2 points and 10.2 boards a game in 2025.
On August 10, Wilson tallied 32 points and 20 rebounds against another team at the bottom of the WNBA standings, the Connecticut Sun. With nearly the same record, the Sky are not much better.
By the end of Monday night's first meeting of the season between recent former champions, history could be made or it can also be on hold. Regardless, Chicago hosts Las Vegas at Wintrust Arena as the 2025 WNBA regular season is near wrapping up.
