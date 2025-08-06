It's Time to Jump on Sky Bandwagon
Kicking someone while they're down isn’t the kindest thing to do. But that’s exactly what everyone around the league has been doing to the Chicago Sky.
Whenever they pop up on the schedule, opposing squads lick their lips and smile. Simply put, an easy win is almost a guarantee.
Saying that the 2025 season has been underwhelming would be putting it lightly. With just seven wins under their belt, the Sky have the second-worst record in the league. And, as of late, wins have become practically impossible to come by.
Currently, the Sky are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. To make matters worse, Angel Reese is dealing with a bothersome back injury.
As we peek up and down the rest of their schedule, we have a hard time finding many, if any, wins to end the year. But while the league will continue to pound them every chance they get, Sky players are quietly grinning.
It’s a cliché, but one that we have to say. The sun always comes after the rain.
So what exactly does that mean? Well, the Sky, due to their lack of winning, will have a top-four pick in the 2026 draft. There’s also a good chance they get the number one selection. In addition to that, the players on their roster will only get better.
Reese is the obvious one. She has an All-Rookie team under her belt, made two All-Star squads, and, for the second consecutive year, will lead the league in rebounding.
But enough about Reese, let’s take a look at the rest of the roster. Kamilla Cardoso is becoming one of the best bigs in the W. She’s also in the midst of a six-game double-double streak. Overall, 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds are nothing to sneeze at.
Hailey Van Lith, their recent first-round selection, hasn’t been getting the minutes, but she was the number 11 pick for a reason. She was also a beast, averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 assists just last year in college.
For success in the league, teams need great guard play and help down low. The Sky have all of it. They also have high-level help coming down the pike in next year's draft.
For now though, none of that matters. The Sky will continue to lose and lose big. Opposing players and teams are chuckling whenever they walk into their building. They should continue to laugh, but sooner or later, the laughing will stop.
