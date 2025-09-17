Cameron Brink Breaks Silence on Bloody Injury in Sparks’ Season Finale

Midway through the first half in the Los Angeles Sparks' season finale against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, star forward Cameron Brink was visibly emotional after suffering a bloody injury to the nose.

Brink didn't return to the game, thus bringing her impressive comeback season to an end.

On Monday, just days after the loss, Brink posted thoughts on the season-ending injury via Instagram stories — sharing her immediate reactions after suffering the bloody injury.

"Me in disbelief," Brink wrote, under a picture of her staring down at blood on her hands just moments after suffering the injury.

Furthermore, she also shared a repost to the following statement: "Being a Cam fan is wild because you'll watch a touch foul called on her one end and then you'll watch her catch [an] ... elbow on the other end and nothing happens."

Prior to Brink's late-July return to game action — also against the Aces, on July 29 — the purple and gold's star forward spent over a year recovering from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024.

Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025, and sported per game averages of over five points and four rebounds in her second year in the WNBA.

