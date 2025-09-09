Former Spark Signs With Fever After Caitlin Clark's Season-Ending Injury Announcement

The Indiana Fever signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Shey Peddy to a rest-of-season deal on Tuesday, per Scott Agness. Peddy will be available for Indiana's final regular-season contest against Minnesota, as well as the entirety of the Fever's 2025 postseason run.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

The news comes exactly a week since Peddy was re-signed to a third seven-day hardship contract on Sept. 2. Before Tuesday's new deal, she was initially available for just three of Indiana's final four regular-season games.

Fever have signed guard Shey Peddy to a rest-of-season deal, making her eligible for the postseason.



The same thing was previously done for Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, Bree Hall. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 9, 2025

Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per contest across her first 116 WNBA games spanning five seasons.

She started five of six games while in L.A. this summer, and was an essential piece to a then-injured Sparks lineup.

Peddy's contributions in Indiana continue to provide a boost to its active rotation, without Caitlin Clark for the remainder of this season.

🚨🔗 LeBron James, Lisa Leslie, Others React to Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Injury Announcementhttps://t.co/yNeNZQJOIw — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 8, 2025

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

In a social media message last week, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark announced that she won't return to game action in 2025 due to a season-ending injury.

Clark's announcement came after the star guard suffered an injury nearly two months ago — and was absent for all of the Fever's matchups this season against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are currently battling with the Seattle Storm for the final WNBA playoff spot. Now in must-win mode, L.A. travels to Phoenix on Tuesday for its penultimate regular-season contest.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.