Former Sparks Legend Speaks Honestly About Angel Reese's Potential

Candace Parker spent 13 memorable seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks — earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 while averaging over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists during her time in L.A.

She led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, cementing the franchise's third title — and recently retired from professional basketball after shortened stints with both the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, that followed her time with the purple and gold.

Furthermore, the Sparks retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of a game against the Sky on June 29.

Candace on Angel's potential:



"I think it's endless honestly...the Sky is the limit" pic.twitter.com/Q9tie4q9eF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 26, 2025

However, more recently, Parker joined the Sky versus Aces game broadcast on Aug. 25 and spoke on Chicago star forward Angel Reese's future potential for lasting success in the WNBA.

Angel Reese with a second-chance basket for the Sky’s first made field goal.



She’s combined for 29 rebounds in Chicago’s last two games entering today. pic.twitter.com/KIjQ8HR1J6 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) May 25, 2025

"I think [her potential is] endless, honestly," Parker said. "You look at her ability to get up and down the floor, and I don't think it's just on the offensive end ... it's on the defensive end as well.

"I think the Sky is the limit, no pun intended," she continued.

Reese and Chicago claimed this year's season series over L.A., 2-1. The Sparks, entering the final stretch of the 2025 WNBA regular season, are still searching for a playoff spot.

