Kelsey Plum, Sparks Eliminated From WNBA Playoff Contention

The Los Angeles Sparks have officially been eliminated from 2025 WNBA playoff contention. Seattle, following its 74-73 win over Golden State on Tuesday, claim the No. 8 and final postseason spot.

Despite a Sparks' 88-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, the Storm victory officially ends the purple and gold's playoff hopes.

Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum misses the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2018. Plum arrived in L.A. this January in a blockbuster three-team trade with Seattle and Las Vegas.

This story will be updated.

