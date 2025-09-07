Kelsey Plum, Sparks' Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance Against Paige Bueckers' Wings

Last time the Los Angeles Sparks faced the Dallas Wings, in an Aug. 20 instant classic at Crypto.com Arena, a Kelsey Plum buzzer-beating layup cemented a 81-80 win for the purple and gold — despite an impressive 44-point effort by Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers.

The victory served as a timely win for a then-streaky L.A. squad.

Paige Bueckers with a long-range triple. She’s responsible for six of Dallas’ first nine points.



Wings lead the Sparks, 9-0. pic.twitter.com/6B65TjCB80 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Now, however, Bueckers and Dallas return to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to face an L.A. squad with its season on the line.

Following a pair of road losses to the Atlanta Dream, the Sparks must now win all of their final three games to remain in contention for a 2025 WNBA playoff spot.

"We got three games left. We knew we had a tough stretch. We had more games than anybody to play, and we had very little rest to do it,"assistant coach Mike Neighbors said after Friday's loss. "We've had so many come-from-behind wins… it's never over ’til it's over with this group."

In addition to the purple and gold's must-win scenario, the Sparks need one of the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever to lose the remainder of their contests for L.A. to qualify for a postseason spot.

Julie Allemand, Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens will start for the Sparks in Sunday's must-win contest against Bueckers and the Wings.

