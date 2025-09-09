Kelsey Plum, Sparks Playoff Hopes Rely on Must-Win Game Against MVP Candidate

The Los Angeles Sparks (20-22) travel to Phoenix to take on MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury (27-15) on Tuesday night — a must-win contest as L.A. searches for the final WNBA postseason spot.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

The purple and gold — currently in a race with the Seattle Storm for a playoff berth — must win each of their final two regular-season games against the Mercury and Las Vegas Aces, respectively, while having the Storm lose to the Golden State Valkyries tonight in order to solidify the No. 8 seed.

The Sparks’ playoff hopes are still alive — barely.



Fueled by a clutch 16-0 scoring run, L.A. completes a 91-77 victory over Paige Bueckers and the Wings in a must-win:https://t.co/zJ22ObtM70 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 8, 2025

Fresh off a pair of road losses to the Atlanta Dream last Wednesday and Friday, respectively, Kelsey Plum and the Sparks won a 91-77 thriller over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — keeping their 2025 WNBA playoff hopes alive.

Furthermore, prior to L.A.'s latest win, assistant coach Mike Neighbors delivered a message on the purple and gold's mindset closing out the 2025 regular season while keeping the Sparks in playoff contention.

"We knew we had a tough stretch. We had more games than anybody to play, and we had very little rest to do it," Neighbors said. "You see how these guys do fight. It's not that we're trying to implore them to keep fighting, it’s just to encourage and [help them] remember. We've had so many come-from-behind wins… it's never over ’til it's over with this group."

Phoenix leads this year's season series, 3-0, over L.A.

🚨🔗 Catch up on all the latest Sparks news and notes!



- Pau Gasol Shares Message After Attending Sparks Game

- LA Legend Reveals Dream WNBA Coaching Destination

- Candace Parker Speaks Honestly About Angel Reese



… and more!https://t.co/z29YpHPTN7 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 5, 2025

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

The last meeting between the two teams came at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 26. Thomas logged a triple-double in the 92-84 Mercury win, pouring in 12 points, 15 assists and 16 rebounds.

L.A.'s star trio of Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum scored 25, 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the loss.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.