LA Sparks Make Rickea Jackson Decision vs A’ja Wilson, Aces
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Rickea Jackson entered Thursday's regular-season finale against MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces questionable due to a lower leg injury.
But, per a recent Sparks' announcement prior to the contest from coach Lynne Roberts, Jackson was officially announced out — just her sixth absence of 2025.
Furthermore, L.A. guard Julie Allemand will be also be sidelined on Thursday. Allemand entered the day questionable due to a left ankle injury.
The Sparks, despite a dramatic win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, are officially eliminated from WNBA playoff contention — regardless of Thursday night's outcome.
Seattle, after its 74-73 win over Golden State, beat out the Sparks to clinch the No. 8 and final postseason spot.
“Regardless of what happens on Thursday, the way we’ve persevered through [the injuries] and stuck together, I am proud of [this team]," Roberts said postgame on Tuesday, reflecting on L.A.'s 2025 campaign. "It’s disappointing to not make the playoffs. But I certainly don’t feel like it’s a failure.”
The purple and gold, sporting a 21-22 record, look to close out 2025 on a high note against the streaky Aces.
