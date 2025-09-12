LA Sparks Make Rickea Jackson Decision vs A’ja Wilson, Aces

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Rickea Jackson entered Thursday's regular-season finale against MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces questionable due to a lower leg injury.

But, per a recent Sparks' announcement prior to the contest from coach Lynne Roberts, Jackson was officially announced out — just her sixth absence of 2025.

Furthermore, L.A. guard Julie Allemand will be also be sidelined on Thursday. Allemand entered the day questionable due to a left ankle injury.

BREAKING: The Sparks are officially eliminated from playoff contention.



Even after LA’s 88-83 win tonight, Seattle seals the No. 8 seed with a 74-73 victory over Golden State.



Kelsey Plum misses the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2018.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

The Sparks, despite a dramatic win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, are officially eliminated from WNBA playoff contention — regardless of Thursday night's outcome.

Sparks’ first-year HC Lynne Roberts after LA’s elimination from playoff contention:



“It’s disappointing but I certainly don’t feel like it’s a failure … I’m proud of [this team].”



LA’s 21-22 record in 2025 is 13 wins better than its 8-32 finish in 2024.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

Seattle, after its 74-73 win over Golden State, beat out the Sparks to clinch the No. 8 and final postseason spot.

“Regardless of what happens on Thursday, the way we’ve persevered through [the injuries] and stuck together, I am proud of [this team]," Roberts said postgame on Tuesday, reflecting on L.A.'s 2025 campaign. "It’s disappointing to not make the playoffs. But I certainly don’t feel like it’s a failure.”

The purple and gold, sporting a 21-22 record, look to close out 2025 on a high note against the streaky Aces.

