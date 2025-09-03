Pau Gasol Shares Heartfelt Message After Attending Sparks Game in LA

Pau Gasol, a 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, played over 400 games for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008-14 — averaging over 17 points and nine rebounds during the stretch while helping the purple and gold to two NBA championships.

The Lakers legend returned to his former home on Sunday alongside his children, to watch the L.A. Sparks host the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena.

How many times have I walked this hallway...? And now, walking it with my children while I hold their hands ❤ pic.twitter.com/TKuAifW5mn — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 2, 2025

The Sparks, headlined by team-high 20 and 18-point efforts from Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum, respectively, won the 81-78 thriller over the Mystics.

Midway through the contest, Gasol spoke on the importance of both supporting and advocating for women's basketball amid a tremendous time of growth within the sport and WNBA as a whole.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

“It’s super cool, I’m super excited to be here to watch the Sparks, for my daughter to get exposed to women’s basketball and sports in general," Gasol said, via Spectrum SportsNet. "I’m enjoying being a dad, enjoying being a girl dad and for her to get inspired.”

Furthermore, following the Sparks' win, the L.A. icon shared a heartfelt message on X.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

"How many times have I walked this hallway...? And now, walking it with my children while I hold their hands," Gasol wrote, alongside a photo of him walking with his son and daughter at Crypto.com Arena.

KP & Cam with @Lakers legend Pau Gasol. 💜 pic.twitter.com/uNbggoc3rQ — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 1, 2025

Additionally, Gasol and his children spoke to Sparks stars Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink postgame.

Gasol joins a star-studded list of both current and former athletes — including Kevin Durant, Aaron Donald and others — that have showed support at Sparks home games this season, as the purple and gold look to solidify a 2025 playoff spot.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.