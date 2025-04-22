Predicting Sparks 2025 Season Record
The Los Angeles Sparks are coming off an abysmal 8-32 season that resulted in the worst winning percentage in franchise history.
A lot is going to change heading into 2025 with new faces on the roster, a new coach, and some of the league's brightest stars returning from injury.
The main topic of last season was Cameron Brink. After an impressive first 15 games in the league upon being picked No. 2 overall in the WNBA draft, she unfortunately tore her ACL and was out for the season after averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
This ultimately led to the emergence of fellow rookie and No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson. The increased role led to her finishing the season with 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
The two franchise corner stones are now entering their sophomore seasons and looking to blow last season's 8-win total out of the water.
They will do so with the 2025 additions of draft picks Sarah Ashlee Barker, Liatu King, and Alyssa Ustby. The Sparks also pulled off a blockbuster trade to land three-time All-Star and two-time champion Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces, who has the ability to impact any team she's on.
L.A. has its youth movement in place, along with veteran leadership expertly placed around the roster to create a mix that should be winning basketball.
The impending season will have four additional games than last season bringing the total to 44. Upon reviewing the schedule and taking in last year's records, different team's additions and subtractions, and even potential high-intensity matchup, the Sparks will finish with a record of 24-20.
Even with the additional team in the league, the WNBA playoffs will remain the eight best teams regardless of conference. Purely basing off of last season's playoff picture, the No. 8 seed were the 15-25 Atlanta Dream.
Although there will still be four additional games, fans can expect to see the Sparks in the playoffs with the presumably successful sophomore seasons of Brink and Jackson picking up where they respectively left off, and the major acquisition of a multi-time All-Star and leader in Plum.
Sparks' Rickea Jackson Has Surprising Pick on Best Basketball Signature Move