Sparks' Kelsey Plum Viral Photo Turns Heads at Offseason 'Dawg' Camp
The Los Angeles Sparks are looking forward to the new WNBA season, as they are expecting to be much more competitive this year. Los Angeles brought in a lot of talent into the mix this offseason, and they will be looking to get back to the WNBA playoffs.
The team brought in star Kelsey Plum in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces. Plum now gives the Sparks a legitimate go-to type of player, and Los Angeles is very excited to have her on the team.
Plum has been working out in preparation for the new season, and it has caught some attention. During her annual "Dawg" camp, Plum was seen working out, and a photo was taken, showing off the muscle gain from this offseason.
In the photo posted, it clearly looks like Plum has added some muscle this offseason while she prepares for the season. Many WNBA fans seem excited about this and are looking forward to seeing Plum play for the Sparks.
The Sparks are counting on Plum to be a star for them as they try to get back to the postseason. Plum spoke on her excitement in joining the Sparks, helping to lead this young team forward.
"Despite that initial hesitation, every step of the way, they have not just met but exceeded my expectations," Plum said, "and I've been treated better than I've ever been as a WNBA player. "
"I'm excited to be part of the new wave," Plum said. "And we'll be able to show players that this is a place where -- L.A. -- you want to play."
Last season with the Aces, Plum averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. Plum is still one of the better players in the WNBA today, and the Sparks are looking to her to be the next face of this franchise.
Pairing Plum with second-year player Cameron Brink could be very successful for the Sparks. Los Angeles is ready to win, and they are counting on Plum to be the missing piece this season.
