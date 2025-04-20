When Does Sparks' Kesley Plum Return to Face Aces?
The Los Angeles Sparks will be looking to change the narrative around the team this season as they look to get back into the postseason. Los Angeles has added a ton of talent to the roster this offseason, and the front office believes that they have a good chance at success.
More Sparks news: Sparks Newest Additions Talk Gameplan for 2025 Season
One of the biggest additions across the WNBA this offseason was the Sparks landing star Kelsey Plum in a trade from the Las Vegas Aces. Plum brings veteran experience to the team, as well as giving Los Angeles a true star player.
Plum helped the Aces win two WNBA titles, so she will surely be circling the matchups against Las Vegas this coming year. But when do the two sides play each other?
The Sparks guard will get her first chance to face Las Vegas on May 30. It will be her return to Vegas, and Plum will likely want to make a statement.
The two teams then play each other a few weeks later on June 11. This game will also be played in Las Vegas, giving Plum another chance to face her former team.
On July 29, Las Vegas will come to Los Angeles to face the Sparks. Plum will already have faced the Aces twice but still could desire a chance to show off against her former squad.
And finally, the two teams face off in the final game of the regular season. On Sep. 11, Los Angeles will host Las Vegas.
Plum is excited for the chance to help this young Sparks team win games. The veteran opened up about it all after the trade went down.
"Despite that initial hesitation, every step of the way, they have not just met but exceeded my expectations," Plum said, "and I've been treated better than I've ever been as a WNBA player. "
"I'm excited to be part of the new wave," Plum said. "And we'll be able to show players that this is a place where -- L.A. -- you want to play."
The Sparks are hopeful that Plum can be the missing piece to help them return to the postseason. Plum offers this team a lot, and Los Angeles is ready for the Sparks to be successful again.
More Sparks news:
Sparks First-Round Pick Career Nearly Ended to Scary Surgery
Sparks GM Details What Led to Sarah Ashlee Barker Pick
Sparks Sign Former Tar Heels Star Forward
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.