Sparks' Azurá Stevens Set to Play Second Season for Unrivaled

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens is set to play her second straight season for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement.

After playing for the Rose Basketball Club last year and winning the league's inaugural championship, Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — welcomes Stevens back in 2026.

"Offensively, Unrivaled really helped me just to be more aggressive," Stevens said in an interview, via High Post Hoops. "3-on-3, naturally, you have to be aggressive. You can’t really pass up on shots. So, it was really perfect prep for coming here and being in this new system ... It really helped me just to be here in the [United] States ... Sometimes, overseas you don’t really know what you’re getting into, but down there, we literally had everything we needed."

Stevens' comments parallel that of Sparks' legend Candace Parker's, who recently discussed certain advantages that come with playing in Unrivaled during the WNBA offseason instead of overseas.

"I think Unrivaled is amazing because you're able to stay stateside," Parker said on a recent episode of her podcast, 'Post Moves'.

Stevens, in her third season with the purple and gold, posted per game averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

She finished as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton, per release.

