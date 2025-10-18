Sparks’ Cameron Brink Earning Six Figures to Play in Unrivaled

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink was announced as part of Unrivaled's 2026 class on Sept. 30, per a league announcement.

Now, according to Yahoo Sports, Brink will earn a reported six-figure income in 2026 with Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The mark surpasses the $78,066 Brink made playing for the Sparks in 2025.

CAMERON BRINK IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally



Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺 pic.twitter.com/XlwhIAgSxR — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) September 30, 2025

Brink, in just under 20 WNBA contests this season, averaged over five points and four rebounds per game while helping lead L.A. to a 21-23 record.

The star forward's return to game action came on July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces — capping a 13-month recovery process from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 during her rookie season,

Brink initially joined Unrivaled's Lunar Owls last December, but had to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to the injury.

Sparks’ forward Cameron Brink warming up ahead of her season debut.



Tonight marks her first game back from injury since June 2024 — over 13 months ago. pic.twitter.com/MDwHDWzwXc — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

When healthy in 2025, L.A.'s 2024 first-round draft choice impressed — serving as a key contributor to the purple and gold's active rotation.

Despite Brink's success following an impressive return to game action earlier this summer, her 2025 campaign officially came to an end midway through the first half of L.A.'s season finale in mid-September, also against the Aces, in which she exited with a season-ending nose injury.

