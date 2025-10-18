Sparks’ Cameron Brink Earning Six Figures to Play in Unrivaled
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink was announced as part of Unrivaled's 2026 class on Sept. 30, per a league announcement.
Now, according to Yahoo Sports, Brink will earn a reported six-figure income in 2026 with Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The mark surpasses the $78,066 Brink made playing for the Sparks in 2025.
Brink, in just under 20 WNBA contests this season, averaged over five points and four rebounds per game while helping lead L.A. to a 21-23 record.
The star forward's return to game action came on July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces — capping a 13-month recovery process from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 during her rookie season,
Brink initially joined Unrivaled's Lunar Owls last December, but had to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to the injury.
When healthy in 2025, L.A.'s 2024 first-round draft choice impressed — serving as a key contributor to the purple and gold's active rotation.
Despite Brink's success following an impressive return to game action earlier this summer, her 2025 campaign officially came to an end midway through the first half of L.A.'s season finale in mid-September, also against the Aces, in which she exited with a season-ending nose injury.
