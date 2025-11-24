Sparks' Cameron Brink Joins Wings' Paige Bueckers on Unrivaled Team
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink rejoins Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — this winter.
Brink's decision comes just a year after initially joining the Lunar Owls last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.
Now, in 2026, Brink joins the Breeze — teaming up with fellow Sparks' teammate Rickea Jackson and Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers, per release.
Bueckers, a star WNBA rookie in 2025, scored a career-high 44 points in 36 minutes in a 81-80 loss to the Sparks on Aug. 20.
In the L.A. win, Brink logged an efficient 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench in just 19 minutes.
Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — limited by a July 29 return to game action after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024 during her rookie season, as well as a season-ending nose injury in L.A.'s 2025 season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.
However, the 2024 WNBA first-round draft choice impressed in limited time this year. Now, L.A.'s star joins Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby as Sparks players competing for Unrivaled this winter.
