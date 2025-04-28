Sparks' Cameron Brink Makes Pitch for Paige Bueckers to Join Her Unrivaled Team
Los Angeles Sparks star center Cameron Brink will soon enter her second season in the WNBA. Her first season did not go as planned, ending abruptly due to a torn ACL.
However, Brink appears to be heading in the right direction, although she will not start the season on the court. Nonetheless, all signs point to Brink soon being on the court, and the hope is that he will play sometime in the 2025 season.
While that is the case, Brink had her mind on her Unrivaled team, the Lunar Owls. In a recent episode of her show "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Brink was adamant about wanting the newest WNBA star, rookie, and 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers.
"We want Paige, we call Paige," Brink said while Burrell admitted she said the same team. "Nope, I said it first."
"Nope, 'cause she likes Purple... Paige is an owl," she added.
Brink’s Unrivaled squad, the Lunar Owls, put together an outstanding inaugural season, dropping just one game out of 14. They secured the No. 1 seed and looked poised for a championship run — until the playoffs. In a stunning upset, Burrell’s Vinyl knocked them out in the semifinals with a narrow 73-70 victory.
Bueckers, selected by the Dallas Wings in late April, is stepping into a league that has made significant strides compared to just a year ago. With the WNBA’s continued growth, her exceptional talent is poised to elevate the league even further throughout the season and beyond.
The Unrivaled League is a 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. It began in January 2025, and the first season was a success.
Brink, 23, was the Sparks' No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is the cornerstone piece for a franchise trying to find her way back to glory.
Brink established herself with her defensive excellence in college and wasted no time doing so in the WNBA.
Brink's Owls will not be the only ones looking to add the talented rookie to their squad.
