Sparks' Kelsey Plum Goes Viral After Stunning Transformation
The Los Angeles Sparks' newest All-Star addition, former two-time champion and three-time All-Star Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum, has wasted little time preparing to play her first season with the closest she'll come to her hometown team.
A native of the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, the 5-foot-8 pro has been putting in the work this offseason.
Training camp officially tips off on Sunday. Plum will be joined by fellow former All-Star Aces champ Dearica Hamby, promising second-year forwards Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink, and intriguing rookie wing Sarah Ashlee Barker, among others.
Plum and others have been releasing footage and stills from her offseason workouts.
The latest image of offseason Plum that dropped has set the internet ablaze. In the photo, shared by fan @nasgioia, an absolutely jacked Plum is gripping a massive weight plate.
The fan wrote, "posting for community service purposes only," clearly hoping for an excited response from Sparks and general WNBA fans.
The faithful did not disappoint.
"Until the [trainer's] table breaks," wrote @edwunclerthe3rd of the 31-year-old star's apparent major musculature gains.
A Plum superfan shared an amped gif of Charlamagne Tha God doing a classic sunglasses tilt.
"Oh hello," wrote @aces_szn, apparently unperturbed that the Aces great has changed zip codes (albeit not by choice).
Another fan shared an arguably even better retro sunglasses gif in response to the Plum change.
User @jaskeerat_ shared a picture of "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara with a special zoom lens apparently stunned at something out-of-frame.
Why "Spy Kids" hasn't become just the go-to option for X responses, we may sadly never know.
Fan @jaiyuwrld wrote simply, "good lordddd," replete with an out-of-breath Emoji (presumably following a Plum-like workout regimen).
Last year, the one-time All-WNBA honoree logged sparkling averages of 17.8 points on .423/.368/.866 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 38 healthy games for the 27-13 Aces.
Clearly, with an eye towards returning to the MVP conversation (she finished third in voting as recently as 2022), Plum is looking to hold her own more against bigger guards and wings with some added strength.
Another fan, @some1sbbdoll, pulled out a retro, grammatically dubious Justin Bieber tweet, "i love arm," to describe the appeal.
Plum's growth is impressive. It remains to be seen how new head coach Lynne Roberts will integrate the club's new "two-timelines" approach to its first postseason bid since 2020.
Plum and Hamby are both 31, while Jackson, Brink (who's expected to return from an ACL tear in June), and Barker are all 24 or younger.
A gif of "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson mouthing an extended "damn" exclamation was shared by @RJax916 in response to the Plum picture.
