Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals Wild 'Welcome to the WNBA' Moment

Despite missing time due to injury, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — sporting per game averages of over five points and four rebounds in her second WNBA season.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

Brink spent over a year recovering from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 before a return to game action against the Las Vegas Aces on July 29.

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Furthermore, midway through the first half of L.A.'s season finale, also against the Aces, at Crypto.com Arena in mid-September, Brink exited with a season-ending nose injury.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

On a recent episode of Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast, the purple and gold's star forward reflected on her WNBA career and revealed her 'Welcome to the League' moment — one that occurred early into her rookie campaign last year between WNBA veteran Tina Charles.

"You’ll make a move, and then you’ll be running down the court next to her, and she’ll be like, ‘You should have done this. Why didn’t you go do that move? I’m guarding you this way. What are you doing?’ ... So I would say that was my welcome to the league moment," Brink said.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.