Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals Wild 'Welcome to the WNBA' Moment

L.A.'s star forward reflected on her WNBA journey in a recent interview.
Ben Geffner|
Sep 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) reacts after she was called for a foul on Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) reacts after she was called for a foul on Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite missing time due to injury, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — sporting per game averages of over five points and four rebounds in her second WNBA season.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents 

Brink spent over a year recovering from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 before a return to game action against the Las Vegas Aces on July 29.

Furthermore, midway through the first half of L.A.'s season finale, also against the Aces, at Crypto.com Arena in mid-September, Brink exited with a season-ending nose injury.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence   

On a recent episode of Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast, the purple and gold's star forward reflected on her WNBA career and revealed her 'Welcome to the League' moment — one that occurred early into her rookie campaign last year between WNBA veteran Tina Charles.

"You’ll make a move, and then you’ll be running down the court next to her, and she’ll be like, ‘You should have done this. Why didn’t you go do that move? I’m guarding you this way. What are you doing?’ ... So I would say that was my welcome to the league moment," Brink said.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News