Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals Wild 'Welcome to the WNBA' Moment
Despite missing time due to injury, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — sporting per game averages of over five points and four rebounds in her second WNBA season.
Brink spent over a year recovering from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 before a return to game action against the Las Vegas Aces on July 29.
Furthermore, midway through the first half of L.A.'s season finale, also against the Aces, at Crypto.com Arena in mid-September, Brink exited with a season-ending nose injury.
On a recent episode of Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast, the purple and gold's star forward reflected on her WNBA career and revealed her 'Welcome to the League' moment — one that occurred early into her rookie campaign last year between WNBA veteran Tina Charles.
"You’ll make a move, and then you’ll be running down the court next to her, and she’ll be like, ‘You should have done this. Why didn’t you go do that move? I’m guarding you this way. What are you doing?’ ... So I would say that was my welcome to the league moment," Brink said.
