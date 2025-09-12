Sparks' Cameron Brink Suffers Injury, Won't Return to 2025 Finale vs Aces

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink exited Thursday's contest midway through the second quarter due to injury.

In the first half of L.A.'s 2025 regular-season finale versus the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena, Brink caught an arm to the face, specifically the nose, on a baseline defensive set — and won't return to Thursday's contest, per a team release.

The purple and gold's star forward was visibly emotional — and bloody — after suffering the injury with less than 30 minutes left in the Sparks' 2025 season.

Breaking: Cameron Brink won’t return to Sparks vs Aces after suffering a bloody injury to the nose.



Her impressive comeback season is cut short in L.A.’s 2025 regular-season finale, just over a month since returning from a June 2024 ACL tear.https://t.co/YVm1Mvwdw1 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Brink's season-ending injury comes just over a month since she returned to L.A.'s active rotation in late July — 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Rickea Jackson and Julie Allemand, two of L.A.'s consistent starters, were ruled out prior to Thursday's contest due to respective injuries. Brink exited with 5:47 remaining in the first half, walking off the floor with assistance from Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby.

She logged two points and two rebounds in just five minutes of game action before suffering the injury.

Cameron Brink left the game before half with an apparent nose injury.



She will not return for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/JTa2y0dgKw — espnW (@espnW) September 12, 2025

The Sparks, regardless of Thursday's outcome against MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and the Aces, are officially eliminated from WNBA playoff contention.

Despite a timely win on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, L.A.'s season ends on its home floor Thursday.

“Regardless of what happens on Thursday, the way we’ve persevered through [the injuries] and stuck together, I am proud of [this team]," Sparks' Lynne Roberts said postgame on Tuesday, reflecting on L.A.'s 2025 campaign. "It’s disappointing to not make the playoffs. But I certainly don’t feel like it’s a failure.”

