Sparks' Cameron Brink Takes Surprising Stance on WNBA Salaries
The Los Angeles Sparks are gearing up for another season. They are hoping to have a fully healthy Cameron Brink once they do start.
Brink tore her ACL in June and missed the rest of the season. She also was ruled out for the Olympics, which was a true shame for her. She was really looking forward to Paris.
Now that a new season is about to start, Brink has turned her attention to the future. She is ready to take the Sparks into the playoffs and take them on a deep run.
Read more: The star player has a unique take on WNBA salaries.
There has been a lot of talk about WNBA salaries in recent weeks. Angel Reese made headlines for talking about how small her salary is and that's why she needed to play in Unrivaled.
Brink has a different take on her WNBA salary. She doesn't take it for granted. She's perfectly fine with the money that she is making right now while she is still on her rookie deal.
“My mom was the first to go to college in her family. My grandma worked three jobs as a single mom. I do not take that money for granted,” Brink said. “That is good money. That is a salary that we work very hard for.”
Brink knows that there are people out there who don't make as much money as she does while working multiple jobs. She acknowledges that it would be nice to make more, but she understands that her $76,000 salary is still plenty.
More Sparks news: Ranking The 3 Best Sparks Coaches Ever
She also knows that if she plays well enough, she will earn a lot of money when it comes to a contract extension. That will help supplement her salary in a couple of seasons.
The Sparks will be more than willing to pay Brink a lot of money if she turns into an All-WNBA talent. She just needs to prove that she can stay healthy for an entire season.
In her rookie year, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season. She is hoping for even better stats this year.
More Los Angeles Sparks news: Sparks Retiring Candace Parker Jersey: What We Know
New Sparks Guard Kelsey Plum's Best Playoff Moments
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.