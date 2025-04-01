New Sparks Guard Kelsey Plum's Best Playoff Moments
The Los Angeles Sparks rocked the basketball world when they traded to acquire superstar former Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas as part of a three-team trade during the 2025 offseason. Six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd joined the two-time champion Aces.
According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the Sparks shipped out their rights to the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft, plus forward Li Yueru, to Seattle. Las Vegas sent the Storm its 2026 first-rounder. L.A., meanwhile, brought back the No. 9 selection in this spring's draft, plus a 2026 second-rounder from the Storms. The Sparks also dealt Las Vegas their No. 13 pick.
Sparks fans are hoping that three-time All-Star Plum can replicate her Las Vegas-era postseason success. Los Angeles hasn't even made the playoffs, let alone won anything, since Hall of Fame power forward/center Candace Parker ditched the Sparks to sign with her hometown Chicago Sky as a free agent prior to the 2021 WNBA season.
Here are some of our favorite Plum playoff moments from her Aces tenure.
3. Her 26-Point Game 1 Outburst Against The Liberty in the 2023 Finals
In a 99-82 shellacking against the New York Liberty during Vegas' second straight Finals appearance, the 5-foot-8 former Washington Huskies superstar scored 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line. Plum also grabbed five rebounds, dished out one dime and swiped a steal.
Plum actually had a more prolific game in this series. While playing every second of Game 3, Plum notched 29 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field (5-of-10 from long range) and 4-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in two assists and two steals.
But, despite Plum's 29-point night, Las Vegas also dropped its only game in the series to New York, by a whopping 14 points. So we're going with her second-highest-scoring game of the series, this 26-point masterpiece.
Plum finished the series averaging a prolific 21.3 points on .433/.379/.889 shooting splits, 4.0 assists, 4.0 boards, and 1.8 steals a night.
2. Her 20-Point Tear Against the Sun in Game 2 of the 2022 Finals
During her first team's WNBA Finals appearance against former league MVP Jonquel Jones (who joined New York in the subsequent offseason), Plum was part of a share-the-wealth offensive attack alongside fellow superstars A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.
But Plum enjoyed her moment in the sun, against the Connecticut Sun, in a 20-point Game 2 stint.
Plum scored that 20 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting line from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, while dishing out seven assists, grabbing three rebounds, and nabbing one steal in 35:17 of action.
1. Her Game/Series/First Championship-Clinching Floater
Given the stakes of the moment and the degree of difficulty of the shot, Plum's fearless take inside the lane against the Sun in an eventual 78-71 Game 4 victory may just be her biggest playoff moment so far.
By icing this take, she also sealed the Aces' 2022 championship, her first, in what wound up being the closeout game of a 3-1 series.
In that game, she logged 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor (3-of-7 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, plus three assists, three steals and a rebound. Plum finished the series with averages of 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steals.
