Sparks' Cameron Brink to Play in Unrivaled After Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will play for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement.
Brink rejoins Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — in 2026, just a year after initially joining the Lunar Owls last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.
L.A.'s star joins Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby as Sparks players planning to compete for Unrivaled in the league's upcoming second season.
Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — limited by a July 29 return to game action after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024 during her rookie season, as well as a season-ending nose injury in L.A.'s 2025 season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.
The 2024 WNBA first-round draft choice impressed in limited time this year.
Brink's mid-summer return provided added depth to a then-sidelined Sparks' rotation, all while sporting per game averages of over five points and four rebounds and helping lead L.A. to a 21-23 record in 2025.
