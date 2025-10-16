Sparks' Cameron Brink to Play in Unrivaled After Suffering Season-Ending Injury

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will play for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement.

Brink rejoins Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — in 2026, just a year after initially joining the Lunar Owls last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.

CAMERON BRINK IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally



Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺 pic.twitter.com/XlwhIAgSxR — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) September 30, 2025

L.A.'s star joins Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby as Sparks players planning to compete for Unrivaled in the league's upcoming second season.

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Brink appeared in just under 20 contests in 2025 — limited by a July 29 return to game action after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024 during her rookie season, as well as a season-ending nose injury in L.A.'s 2025 season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.

The 2024 WNBA first-round draft choice impressed in limited time this year.

Brink's mid-summer return provided added depth to a then-sidelined Sparks' rotation, all while sporting per game averages of over five points and four rebounds and helping lead L.A. to a 21-23 record in 2025.

