Sparks’ Candace Parker Doesn’t Hold Back on NBA Gambling Scandal
On Oct. 23, authorities arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones — all three being connected to illegal poker and gambling schemes, per reports.
On a recent episode of former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast,"Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend weighed in.
"This is such a moneymaker for everybody," Parker said. "Betting is a part of the game, but what are the conversations like to protect the players against stuff like this? I think that's an honest conversation.
"My opinion on everything is it's due for more of a conversation — more than just a conversation," she added. "It's just a weird dynamic of the access, that we now have the players balancing that to ensure the fairness in the game. I'm a big believer in, 'Let's let all the cards fall where they are. Let's have everybody have their day in court, let's hear from everybody and see what their case is."
Parker closed her message with a powerful statement.
"I do think this is a growing problem in all of the leagues, when betting is literally at your fingertips," Parker said. "You can wake up and decide to place whatever bet on whatever."
Parker, prior to retiring from professional basketball last year, spent 13 seasons with the Sparks — and guided the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016.
She recently had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of L.A.'s June 29 game against the Chicago Sky.
