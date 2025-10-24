Sparks’ Candace Parker Doesn’t Hold Back on WNBA Coaching Cycle: “Copycat League”

Candace Parker, a Los Angeles Sparks legend, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold — helping the franchise to a WNBA championship in 2016.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

The former Sparks' star earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists during her time in L.A.

Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of L.A.'s June 29 game against the Chicago Sky.

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey officially in the LA rafters. pic.twitter.com/FLwpJs76Zn — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

In a recent episode of her podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," Parker was brutally honest in challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle — referencing Alex Sarama, a former assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and recently hired as the Portland Fire's new head coach.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

The Fire, a WNBA expansion team, officially join the league in 2026.

Are WNBA coaching jobs going back to men? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cnZJP0S8dV — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 23, 2025

"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women — and in a league that is all women, I think that the coaching positions are ... going back to men.

"If everything is going back to NBA, do women walking in the door have a fair shot?" Parker added.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.