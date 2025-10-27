Sparks' Candace Parker Makes Wild Predictions for 2026 NBA MVP, Awards

Candace Parker spent 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. The L.A. icon earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the purple and gold.

She led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016 and had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of L.A.'s June 29 contest against the Chicago Sky.

The Sparks are retiring Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey today ⭐️



She's the only WNBA player top 10 all-time in points, assists, rebounds and blocks 😤

Parker, after retiring from professional basketball last year, is now working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video — and will soon headline Prime's WNBA broadcast division beginning in 2026, per The New York Times.

In a recent episode of her podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," Parker made a plethora of predictions for the 2025-26 NBA season — revealing her leading candidates for league MVP, an eventual champion and more.

Candace & Aliyah give their wayyyy too early predictions for 2026 NBA Championship & awards 👀🏆

"I got [Anthony Edwards] as my MVP," Parker said. "I think he's gonna take another step this year ... I think [Oklahoma City] goes back-to-back as [NBA champions].

"I got [the] Cavs and [Thunder] in the Finals," she continued. "I got Donovan Mitchell taking that step, getting past the second round ... I am excited, and all the other synonyms of whatever excited is — that's what I am, because the NBA is back."

