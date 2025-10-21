Sparks Candace Parker Reacts to Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani’s Legendary NLCS Game 4

The MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Friday to cement a 2025 World Series appearance. In the dominant win, L.A. star Shohei Ohtani collected NLCS MVP honors — after pitching six innings and hitting three home runs.

Candace Parker, a former star for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, was on-site at Dodger Stadium for the legendary night — and provided a plethora of thoughts and reactions, via TNT Sports.

.@Candace_Parker had a front row seat to Shohei Ohtani's insane Game 4 performance 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/BeSWOJHCh8 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 18, 2025

"Seeing [Shohei] Ohtani up close ... it's crazy," Parker said, during the L.A. win. "That's so cool.

"Chicago hot dogs — the Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog from Portillo's — is better than a Dodger Dog," Parker, an Illinois native, added. "There's nothing like a summertime Chicago Cubs game, but it's hard to raise LA kids and have them cheer for terrible [Chicago] teams."

Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, spent 13 illustrious seasons in L.A. — guiding the purple and gold to a league title in 2016, the franchise's third championship.

Furthermore, she earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across her time in L.A.

Candace Parker watches as fellow Sparks legend Lisa Leslie honors her during her jersey retirement day 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/jKdxHPvQ8o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2025

This summer, the Sparks retired Parker's No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of their game against the Chicago Sky on June 29.

In an early-June edition of ESPN's NBA Today, Parker reflected on her legendary professional basketball career — with different eras with Tennessee, her collegiate team, as well as Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas, her WNBA cities.

"Chicago is where I first picked up a the game of basketball," Parker said. "[Just] being able to watch the Bulls compete for championships, and then to bring one home.

"Tennessee, jersey going in the rafters, that's become definitely a home to me," she continued. "And then LA is where my kids are from ... It's been hard for me as a Chicago fan to see my daughter want to rock the Dodgers jersey, but I'll give her a pass."

