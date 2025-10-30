Sparks’ Candace Parker Reveals Dream Secondary Olympic Sport

Candace Parker, in her 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The L.A. icon guided the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016, and recently had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of the Sparks' June 29 game against the Chicago Sky.

Since retiring from professional basketball last year, Parker has increased her role in both the NBA and WNBA media landscape — hosting a podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," and currently working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video.

What Olympic sport do y'all think Aliyah & Candace would dominate? 🏅 @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/G7nF6Ir3K6 — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 28, 2025

In a recent episode of "Post Moves," Parker provided an answer to a secondary Olympic sport she'd do well at — other than basketball.

"[I'd play] volleyball," Parker said. "I played volleyball in high school ... [and my] daughter plays, so I still mess around with volleyball.

"I'm thinking more so indoor, just because beach [volleyball] is a lot [with] two players," she continued.

Furthermore, following her WNBA retirement, Parker has spent time reflecting on now watching games as a fan — a prime example coming during this year's WNBA Finals.

• Two MVPs

• Seven-time All-Star

• Three Championships

• Two Olympic gold medals

• Her own production company

• Already a broadcasting pioneer

• A desire to pursue WNBA ownership



After 16 seasons, women’s basketball legend Candace Parker is calling it a career. pic.twitter.com/uJcv8O9LeF — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 28, 2024

"It's insane ... just in terms of being here and being able to witness how great these players are and how amazing it is to be in the [WNBA] Finals when I'm just a fan," Parker said. "I'm taking it all in stride — it's a win-win [for] whoever wins.

"Every game I end with a smile because somebody that I love is moving on," she added.

