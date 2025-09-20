Sparks’ Candace Parker Reveals Unique Relationship With Lakers Legend

Candace Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks — helping the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016.

Furthermore, the L.A. legend just recently had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of the Sparks' June 29 contest against the Chicago Sky.

Just over two months after the late-June ceremony, the Sparks officially closed their 2025 campaign with a loss to the Las Vegas Aces last Thursday.

Despite an eventual missed playoff berth, L.A. — now in the offseason following its first year under new leadership in star guard Kelsey Plum, signed in January in a blockbuster three-team trade, and first-year head coach Lynne Roberts — showcased a plethora of growth in 2025.

Parker, now retired from professional basketball, has since transitioned into roles in sports media — appearing alongside Vince Carter, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal and other basketball icons on various NBA-related studio shows and broadcasts.

On a recent episode of "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," Parker discussed her unique relationship with O'Neal — rooted in her upbringing of being surrounded by older brothers.

"The reason why I can do what I do on television is because I had brothers," Parker said. "When I sit at the table and Shaq makes fun of my suit and calls me a couch ... and [tells] jokes — the reason why I can go back at him is because, first, I had older brothers.

"Second, we didn't have Google," she continued. "So you had to come with straight fact ... But I am confident and comfortable, and able to walk into rooms. But also, the humility that you have to have as a little sister ... you have a thick skin ... and I wanted all the smoke."

